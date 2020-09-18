Forty Years Ago: September 18, 1980

A military court martial sentenced the South Korean dissident leader Kim Dae Jung to death on charges of plotting to overthrow the government. The court also found 33 of his followers guilty and sentenced them for terms ranging from two to 30 years.

Assam talks begin

Differences between the Union government and the Assam leaders seem to have narrowed down somewhat following two informal meetings in New Delhi between Home Minister Giani Zail Singh and leaders of the All Assam Students Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad. There appeared to be agreement on both sides that the work on identifying foreigners should begin. Deportation and its modalities could be worked out later. While a Home Ministry source described the attitude of student leaders as helpful, the students and the Gana Sangram Parishad men expressed the hope that these talks would lead to a solution.

Excise or sales tax?

Vanaspati and life-saving drugs are being brought under additional excise duty. A committee of chief ministers will go into the question of adding other items to the list of additional excise duty. The Centre will ask the Law Commission to undertake the drafting of a model sales tax law for being adopted by all states to bring about uniformity in the laws. Union Finance Minister R Venkataraman said a bill on the new levy will be introduced in Parliament.

Kerala woos industry

The Marxist-led Kerala government is assiduously wooing big industrialists. The Chief Minister E K Nayanar had talks with representatives of Birla firms. The CM and his colleagues will attend a conference of industrialists in Bombay on September 29.

Death for dissident

