Forty Years Ago: September 17, 1980

Sales tax discord

The Union government’s proposal to enlarge the additional excise duty net came in for severe attack from state governments. One non-Congress-I government went to the extent of questioning the Centre’s right to discuss the issue that came within the constitutional jurisdiction of the states. The subject came up at the conference of Chief Ministers and ministers in charge of sales tax at Delhi. Although Finance Minister R Venkataraman made it clear that the Centre is not aiming at “wholesale abolition” of the sales tax, the state governments stuck to their stand that placing restrictions on the tax would affect their resource mobilisation capacity. They also did not agree with the Centre’s position that four more items — vanaspati, pharmaceuticals, cement and petrochemical products — should be brought under additional excise duty.

Tarapur impasse

The US Secretary of State Edmund Muskie had conceded that India would not be bound by the agreement in respect of the accumulated plutonium wastes if the 1963 Tarapur agreement is breached by the US by withholding uranium supplies to the power plant. He also made it clear that India had not issued any threat pertaining to nuclear waste. The Secretary of State, in fact, brought up the issue to reinforce his appeal to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to give up its Opposition to the Carter administration’s decision to honour the 1963 pact.

Gas politics

Bangladesh Prime Minister Aziz ur Rahman has said that gas would not be sold to India, “against the will of the people”. He told this to a group from the United Peoples’ Party who had organised a sit-in at the Secretariat in protest against the proposed move to sell gas.

