Forty Years Ago: September 16, 1980

UP CM to stay

The Congress-i High Command will not allow the UP Chief Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh to resign from office. He had sought the permission of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to quit, citing moral responsibility for the riots in Moradabad and other parts of the state. AICC(I) general secretary Vasantdada Patil said that while VP Singh had done his duty, “we will do ours”. A similar indication was given by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi when she said that the CM’s resignation will not solve any problem. The high command’s decision on V P Singh was regarded as a foregone conclusion for if the UP CM is allowed to go, it would open the floodgates in other states, which the ruling party can ill-afford.

Pro-labour tilt

The government’s policy on labour, which will be outlined in the Sixth Plan document, lays emphasis on the growth of the trade union movement in the country. The policy also underlined the need to strengthen the industrial relations machinery so as to anticipate labour problems and take prompt measures to avert work stoppages. It is also proposed to associate workers with their working conditions in order to ensure that relevant rules are implemented.

New peace force

The Union government has proposed to raise three units of the CRP as a peacekeeping force, especially trained to control riots and disturbances. The CRP is at present an integrated force with about 7 per cent Muslims, 12.5 per cent SCs and 7 per cent STs. In these three units, these communities will be better represented.

Status quo on cabinet

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has ruled out any immediate expansion of the Cabinet. The PM did not think that one person holding more than one portfolio affects the government’s efficiency.

