Forty Years Ago: September 15, 1980

Political circles in Lucknow have been agog with rumours about the imminent resignation of the chief minister, more so as he has not been attending office or to office work because of being “ indisposed”.

V P Singh’s offer

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, has sought the permission of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to resign from office, having owned full moral responsibility for the violence in Moradabad, Aligarh and other UP towns and its recurrence early this week. The chief minister, who has only recently completed two months in office, has requested the prime minister to accede to bis request to resign which “arises out of both personal conviction and political propriety”. Political circles in Lucknow have been agog with rumours about the imminent resignation of the chief minister, more so as he has not been attending office or to office work because of being “ indisposed”.

Kaunda’s statement

The President of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda, hoped that a political solution to the Afghan and Kampuchean issues, would be found with the intensification of efforts by non-aligned countries. Speaking to journalists after two days of intensive talks on wide-ranging issues with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in New Delhi, Kaunda said that “behind the door” efforts were being made to resolve the Afghanistan issue. Like other countries, Zambia had been holding discussions with the Soviet Union to find a political solution to the crisis.

Indira on China

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has stressed the need for further improvement in bilateral relations between India and China. In a message of greetings to Chinese Prime Minister Zhao Ziyang on his assumption of office Mrs Gandhi said: “Both our governments are committed to improving bilateral relations…This is in the interest of our two peoples. It is important for peace and stability in Asia and the world. I am confident that even greater efforts will be made by our two governments to further this objective.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.