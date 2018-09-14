Forty Years Ago: September 14, 1978

Chief Minister Nilamani Routray, told his party colleague A N Singh Deo, in the Orissa Assembly that the government had received reports of “efforts to reorganise and regroup Naxalites in the southern districts of the state. Chief Minister Nilamani Routray, told his party colleague A N Singh Deo, in the Orissa Assembly that the government had received reports of “efforts to reorganise and regroup Naxalites in the southern districts of the state.

Soviet Concerns

Security problems of South Asia and South-East Asia and Chinese political activity in this region were discussed in detail at an hour-long meeting between the Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev, and External Affairs Minister A B Vajpayee, at the Kremlin. Both sides exchanged apprised each other of how they viewed the recently concluded treaty of peace and friendship between China and Japan and its implications for Asia. The Soviet Union had already expressed its reservations about the Sino-Japanese treaty.

Naxals Regrouping

Chief Minister Nilamani Routray, told his party colleague A N Singh Deo, in the Orissa Assembly that the government had received reports of “efforts to reorganise and regroup Naxalites in the southern districts of the state.” Naxal operations are confined to isolated pockets like Chitrakonda, Gunupur, Parlakhemundi, Tumba agency areas in the Koraput and Ganjam districts of Orissa and the Srikakulam, Vishakhapatnam and Guntur districts in Andhra Pradesh.

West Bengal Flood

The flood situation in Malda and Murshidabad remained more or less unchanged, according to latest official reports. The Ganga, which was flowing much above the extreme danger mark, rose by another four inches in the last 24 hours. The water level stood at 85.42 feet at Manikchak and 77.86 feet at Farakka.

Nicaragua Rebels

Guerillas fighting to oust President Anastasio Somoza have taken almost complete control of north-western Nicaragua, including the city of Chinandega, travellers arriving in Managua reported. They said the Sandinista guerillas set up checkpoints in Esteli, north of Managua, and were stopping all traffic on the Pan- American highway. One traveller said the guerillas were looting stores and distributing food to the people.

