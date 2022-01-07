January 7, 1982, Forty Years Ago: SC Attack Worries

Uttar Pradesh CM V P Singh disclosed that confidential reports of conspiracies to re-enact the Sadhopur carnage in the eastern districts of the state had been received. The government sounded a state-wide alert and ordered intensive police patrolling to protect Harijans. The CM stated that the reports had been received from the Varanasi and Gorakhpur ranges. He quoted B S Bedi, deputy inspector-general of the Gorakhpur range and the district magistrate of Deoria as having informed him about the conspiracies. He said he would not hesitate to order the arrests, under the National Security Act, of the elements involved on the possession of first evidence. He reiterated the commitment of his government to protect the lives and property of the Harijans.

Bengal Polls

The Left Front government in West Bengal formally asked the Election Commission and the Governor to hold Assembly polls by March 15. A 15-minute special cabinet meeting unanimously adopted a resolution on this. Shortly afterwards, Chief Minister Jyoti Basu went to Raj Bhavan and handed over a copy of the resolution to Governor B D Pande. Another copy was sent to the Chief Election Commissioner by a messenger.

Antulay Affair

Jambuwantrao Dhote, Congress (I) member of the Lok Sabha from Maharashtra, became the first ruling party MP to publicly demand the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister A R Antulay. At the same time, PM Indira Gandhi is believed to have expressed displeasure at the activities of dissidents in the state. Dhote said Antulay should resign immediately without resorting to any more “drama” if he was “loyal” to Mrs Gandhi. He said the PM’s image was the capital of the party. Antulay’s huge fund collections for his private trusts and his style of functioning had damaged party interests and to some extent the image of Mrs Gandhi.