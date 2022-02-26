February 26, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Rao Talks Tough

External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao told the Rajya Sabha that Agha Hilaly’s objectionable statements in the Human Rights Commission had vitiated the atmosphere for further talks on the specifics of the no-war pact and a treaty of peace and friendship. Making a statement in response to a call in attention motion by H C Rawat, Rao said by his contentious reference to Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani delegate had done a disservice to the proposed talks between foreign secretaries. He said it will take much time to undo the damage created by the Pakistani diplomat’s speech. In this vitiated atmosphere nothing will be served by the foreign secretary’s visit to Pakistan. Pakistan ambassador Abdus Sattar was in the visitor’s gallery when Rao was delivering his speech.

Ambush In Nagaland

Insurgents of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland led by T N Muivah and Issac Chishi are said to be responsible for the ambush on the Imphal Ukhrul road which resulted in the death of 21 security force personnel. But it is still suspected that the ambush was a joint operation between the NSCN and the PLA with the latter playing a secondary role. The weapons used were of Chinese origin. Combing operations are in progress all over the district inhabited by the Tangkhul Nagas. No arrests have been made.

Tremor Mystery

Experts do not rule out the possibility of experimental underground tremors behind the series of mysterious loud bangs heard in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh and adjoining districts in Rajasthan and Gujarat on February 22 and 24. Although authorities have assured people that there’s no reason for panic, they seem to be disturbed. Experts have ruled out the possibility of earthquakes because Mandsaur is not an earthquake-prone area.