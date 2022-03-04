March 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Fare Concessions

Railway Minister P C Sethi agreed to lighten the burden of over Rs 260 crore imposed on railway users in his budget by a paltry sum of Rs 4 crore. Prominent among the concessions announced in the Lok Sabha is the restoration of the age limit for free travel of children up to five years. In doing so, Sethi bowed to the severe criticism faced by him in the House for taking away a concession that had been given in the Year of the Child.

Bar vs Bench

A special bench of the Supreme Court virtually sought an apology from the five senior lawyers who made the controversial statement alleging bias against some sitting judges, of the court. When the lawyers showed reluctance, the judges asked them to submit in writing whatever they had to say before the next hearing so that the court could consider it “coolly and dispassionately”. Chief Justice Y V Chandrachud and four senior judges interrupted their normal work to take up the controversial statement made by A K Sen and other senior lawyers representing the Congress-I group of respondents in the Bengal poll case. Sen is also the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association. The CJI allowed only Sen to speak on behalf of the group.

UP Encounters

The alleged massacre of Harijans in false encounters in Uttar Pradesh rocked the Lok Sabha when the entire Opposition except the DMK staged a walk-out after making a vain bid to table an adjournment motion on the issue. The House witnessed noisy scenes for over 20 minuteswhen the Opposition demanded a statement by the government.

Firaq Is Dead

Raghupati Sahai Firaq Gorakhpuri, renowned Urdu poet, died in Delhi. His body will be taken to Allahabad, where he will be cremated.