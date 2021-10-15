October 15, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Punjab Firing

here will be two separate judicial inquiries — one by the Punjab government and the other by the Haryana government — into the firing incidents.

Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, arrested in connection with the assassination of Lala Jagat Narain will be released on October 15, according to Akali sources. The state government will also announce on October 15 a judicial inquiry into the police firing on Chowk Mehta on September 20, the burning of two buses in Ohandu Kalan, the lathi charge in Amritsar Khalsa College and the firing at Madhuban, near Karnal before the talks between the Akalis and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi begin on October 16. There will be two separate judicial inquiries — one by the Punjab government and the other by the Haryana government — into the firing incidents. These were the two pre-conditions set by the Akalis for talks with Mrs Gandhi. The Akalis, who arrived in Delhi on October 13, conveyed their wishes to the prime minister through Congress-I MP from Patiala Amrinder Singh.