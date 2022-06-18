June 18, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Presidential Polls

In a letter to Indira Gandhi, leaders of the opposition parties expressed the hope that she would agree to their proposal. They said they had not sounded Hidayatullah before proposing his name because “we believe that the consensus candidate should be approached appropriately by the leader of the ruling party.”

Ten opposition parties have formally suggested to the Prime Minister that Vice-President M. Hidayatullah “offers a very good choice for a consensus candidate” for the presidency. In a letter to Indira Gandhi, leaders of the opposition parties expressed the hope that she would agree to their proposal. They said they had not sounded Hidayatullah before proposing his name because “we believe that the consensus candidate should be approached appropriately by the leader of the ruling party.” The opposition leaders told the Prime Minister that they were of the “considered opinion that the Vice-President has the first claim to the presidency unless he is considered unsuitable otherwise or unless there is a candidate who is generally held to be better.” They said that when the Vice-President happened to be a former Chief Justice of India, his claim to presidency “becomes greater”.