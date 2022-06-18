June 18, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Presidential Polls

June 18, 2022 4:06:01 am
Ten opposition parties have formally suggested to the Prime Minister that Vice-President M. Hidayatullah “offers a very good choice for a consensus candidate” for the presidency. In a letter to Indira Gandhi, leaders of the opposition parties expressed the hope that she would agree to their proposal. They said they had not sounded Hidayatullah before proposing his name because “we believe that the consensus candidate should be approached appropriately by the leader of the ruling party.” The opposition leaders told the Prime Minister that they were of the “considered opinion that the Vice-President has the first claim to the presidency unless he is considered unsuitable otherwise or unless there is a candidate who is generally held to be better.” They said that when the Vice-President happened to be a former Chief Justice of India, his claim to presidency “becomes greater”.
Tensions In Mizoram
Strong, heavily-armed batches of Mizo guerrillas have succeeded in piercing the security cordon and infiltrating into major settlement areas all over Mizoram, following the serving of their “hriat tirna”, an official order to non-Mizos to quit the Union territory by June 21. Sources say the situation is serious as the armed desperadoes have by now merged with the local population.
The Israeli Invasion
Israeli invasion forces tightened the screw on Beirut, shelling the southern outskirts anjd starting a big fire at a Palestinian camp. State-run Beirut radio said artillery battles broke out before dawn with the Israelis from positions in the hills to the south, shelling the camp of Borj el-Barajneh. Security sources said two Boeing 720 aircrafts of Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines had been hit at the airport and that a big fire had started at Borj el-Barajneh.
