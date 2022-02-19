February 19, 1982, Forty Years Ago: President Talks Amity

The President N Sanjiva Reddy urged parliamentarians to ensure that differences between them do not degenerate into discord. Political differences are bound to exist in a democracy but the good of the nation is an objective for which all the members must learn to cooperate, transcending principles. Addressing a Joint Sitting of the two Houses, the President observed that the first two years of the Sixth Plan should be regarded as the years of consolidation. In his eight page long speech which will be his last in Parliament — he retires in July — Reddy spoke of the achievements of the government. He referred to the 20 Point Programme four times.

Cement Scandal

A major cement scandal has unfolded in Andhra Pradesh. The state’s major industry minister Baga Reddy is reportedly involved in the scandal both in terms of the quantity of the cement procured and the questionable means adopted to procure it. Reddy belongs to Medak, the district that returned Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Parliament. He was also her campaign manager. The quantity of cement involved in the transaction is about 10,300 tonnes.

Laldenga Passport

The government has decided to issue a passport for Laldenga and his family according to a spokesperson of the Mizo National Front. The passport would, however be valid for Western Europe, excluding the United Kingdom and the Federal Republic of Germany. Whitehall and Bonn had refused to give the leader and his family entry certificates even on humanitarian grounds.

MP Holds Up Train

The Kanpur-Kasiganj passenger train was detained for 41 minutes at the GT road crossing in Gursaiganj town when a local MP Chotey Singh Yadav allegedly parked his jeep on the track.