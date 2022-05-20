May 20, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Polls Peaceful

An enthusiastic turnout of voters marked the mini-general election on May 19 with four states and 22 Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies reporting moderate to heavy polling. Barring stray incidents of violence in West Bengal and Haryana, the polls passed off peacefully. Over 60 per cent of the 52 million voters exercised their franchise in the election which is Mrs Gandhi’s first major popularity test after her resounding victory in the 1982 General Elections. While Kerala recorded a characteristically heavy turnout of 70 per cent, about 65 per cent voters cast their vote in Haryana and West Bengal. Voting struck a dull note in Garhwal where the Democratic Socialist Party candidate H N Bahuguna is making a bid to re-enter Parliament.

Falkland Tense

The UN Secretary General Javier Perez De Cuellar has warned that the Anglo-Argentine peace talks are in their last stage and there are reports of British commandos landing on the Falkland Islands to prepare for an invasion. Meanwhile, Britain’s war fleet is poised for an attack formation with an estimated 37 Sea Harriers and 8,900 troops waiting only a coded order from Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Mirage For Pak

Pakistan is on the point of clinching a deal with French firm Dassault for the clinching of 80 Mirage Aircraft, according to media sources in the country. However, informed French sources say that negotiations on the deal have made no progress, though they concede that Pakistan has a “permanent offer” for the airport. Sources in Pakistan say that the delivery of the fighter planes should start in 1984, but French sources say that Dassault would be too busy fulfilling commitments to India and Egypt till 1988.