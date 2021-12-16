December 16, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Poland resistance

Firing was reported in Warsaw on Tuesday, probably at the giant tractor factory Ursus and in mining regions in south-east Poland, according to reports received by the Foreign Secretary of the Swedish Academy of Sciences. Olof Tandberg told AP he received continuous indirect reports from Polish academy members who managed to communicate through telephone calls from East European capitals. There are also indications of opposition to martial law by workers as unconfirmed reports said tanks had sealed off the Polish capital and that strikes were in progress in Gdansk, Krakow, Wroclaw and Warsaw.

Bihar strike

Taking a firm stand against the strike by its non-gazetted employees, the Bihar government on December 15 started dismissing temporary hands staying away from work. The state government reiterated its “no” to the employees’ demand to implement the recommendations of the Fourth Pay Revision Committee from 1978. It would not let the economy of the state to be ruined, it said. The government suspended 60 gazetted officers of the secretariat for abstaining from duty in support of the striking non-gazetted employees and initiated disciplinary action against 150 others. Tuesday was the fifth day of the Bihar non-gazetted employees and teachers’ strike and the second day of the 6,000 agitators’ fill-the-jails campaign. Strike leaders said that 15,000 employees had so far courted arrest.

German submarines

India will shortly acquire two submarines from West Germany. An agreement on this signed last week was announced in New Delhi on December 15 by the Federal German Republic minister for Economic Affairs, Otto Gard Lambsdorff. He said that the Federal cabinet had approved the sale to India in July. It will be backed by export guarantees from his government to facilitate the sale.