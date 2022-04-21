April 21, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM In Saudi Arabia

India and Saudi Arabia underlined the importance of maintaining an atmosphere conducive to further negotiations between Islamabad and New Delhi, to attain the objectives of non-aggression and non-use of force. They agreed that consolidation of Indo-Pak relations would contribute to the security, stability and peace in South Asia, and the entire region according to a joint communique issued at the end of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s four-day visit hailed as heralding a new year in Indo-Saudi relations. The communique says that India stressed its desire to establish peaceful and harmonious relations with all countries including Pakistan.

US Falkland Mission

The United States mission to bring about a settlement of the Falkland dispute between ally Great Britain and semi-ally Argentina has entered into a twilight zone of sorts. The United States envoy Alexander Haig has returned to Washington. He has not succeeded. But he hasn’t failed either. An Argentine proposal talks of flying both Argentinian and British flags over the Falkland islands. The proposal has to be transmitted to Britain.

Bar Against Bench

Supreme Court lawyers threatened an indefinite strike unless the chief justice and other judges withdraw the circular that list steps for speedier disposal of cases. The circular said: “The Chief Justice and other judges are anxious to consider and take steps for the speedy disposal of cases in the Supreme Court and as a step in that direction, it has been considered that certain categories of matters should be disposed of by circulation (in chambers)”. The nine categories proposed also include proceedings under section 144 and 143 CrPc, transfer petitions, bail applications and others.