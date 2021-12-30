December 30, 1981, Forty Years Ago: PM on wars

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi said that in the past, India had been attacked “without reason or logic” and it was thus extremely difficult to prophesise if there would be war in 1982. Addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan during her one-day visit to West Bengal, the PM said it was imperative for India to have full defence preparedness. “A lot of people are talking peace but are getting ready for war”. She said India had been attacked five or six times and except for one occasion, the attacks had come from Pakistan. Besides, India had a vast coastline to guard. “India has never committed any aggression,” Mrs Gandhi said.

AASU sets terms

The Assam agitators could consider suspending their agitation to create a congenial atmosphere for the proposed tripartite talks if the Centre withdrew all the repressive measures in the state, the All Assam Students Union General Secretary Bhrigu Kumar Phukan said. He said that the government had failed to muster courage to fight the “tentacles of the octopus-grip of foreigners of various hues, ranging from ultra-left to the ultra-right”.

Setback for Cong (I)

The ruling Congress (I) Party suffered a humiliating defeat in the Sagar parliamentary constituency, when the BJP wrested the seat from it by a margin of 4,025 votes. However, the party managed to retain the Konta constituency by a margin of 103 votes. The BJP, whose demand for recounting at Konta was rejected, has lodged a strong protest with the Election Commissioner.

Poland’s decree

The Polish government has issued a decree making work obligatory for all men between 18 to 45 years. The decree was meant to force people who could not “justify” their income to work, state news agency Tass said.