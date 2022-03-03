March 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM In Bihar

Declaring open the “longest river bridge in the world” that spans the Ganga at Hajipur and Patna and connects the northern and southern parts of Bihar, the Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, said the government was doing its best to ensure economic and social justice to all sections within the limits set by our resources. Gandhi said strenuous efforts were needed to lift Bihar out of the slough of economic backwardness and hoped the people would rise to the occasion.

The financial position of the railways continues to be “difficult” even after the substantial hike in passenger and freight fares announced recently in the railway budget, the Minister of State for Railways, C K Jaffer Sharief told the Lok Sabha. Sharief while justifying the increase in fares said that it was felt in some quarters that even this effort at additional resource mobilisation was considered inadequate.

Police Terror

Pandemonium prevailed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and the Akali Dal (Longowal) and CPM legislators staged a dharna on the floor of the House for about 40 minutes over the reign of terror let loose by the police on the residents of Daoke village in Amritsar district on the Indo-Pakistan border on February 28. The issue was raised soon after question hour by the leader of the opposition, Parkash Singh Badal, who, quoting reports from The Indian Express, said the police let loose a reign of terror on the inhabitants and did not even spare women and children.

Weather Fatalities

Snow, rain, hail and strong winds continuing in the whole of northern and northwestern India for the fourth day have taken a toll of 16 lives in 48 hours.