April 14, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PLA Extremists Killed

Eleven persons, including the last of the Lhasa-trained and eight other top PLA extremists and two army personnel were killed in a major encounter in Kodompopki about 10 km from Imphal. The four-hour operation, army authorities said, will spell the liquidation of the insurgents. The PLA had suffered a severe jolt in July last year when seven insurgents were killed and its top leader Bisweswar Singh was captured in an encounter. According to army sources, the 11 PLA insurgents had got training in China and all of them have been either killed or captured. Five extremists were captured, including four with serious injuries.

Warning To Laldenga

The government is likely to withdraw all facilities given to the outlawed Mizo National Front leader if he does not leave the country by the next week. The MNF leader came back to India in 1976 for talks with the Union government on the Mizo issue. Though Laldenga had a passport issued by a foreign country at that time, he was given all facilities to stay in Delhi and discuss the Mizo problem with the Centre. The talks between the government and the MNF leaders started in 1976 and dragged on till the middle of January this year when the MNF leaders insisted on the acceptance of all their demands.

BP Mandal Dead

B P Mandal, former chief minister of Bihar, died in Patna. He was 64. His last assignment was the chairmanship of the backward classes commission constituted by the Janata government. Mandal formed the first ministry of rebels who broke away from the first United Front ministry headed by Mahamaya Prasad Sinha in 1968. His ministry was in office for 47 days.