July 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Opposition Demands

Opposition parties will press for the introduction of an anti-defection bill during the forthcoming monsoon session of the Lok Sabha. At a meeting of representatives of nine opposition parties, it was agreed that there would be proper floor coordination of opposition parties in the Lok Sabha. The opposition will also press for the dissolution of the Haryana Assembly where it was felt the mandate of the electorate had been reversed through the misuse of the Governor’s authority and the politics of defections. The misuse of government machinery in the campaign for presidential election and the recent elections in some states will be taken up by the opposition in Parliament.