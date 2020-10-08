Forty Years Ago, October 8, 1980: Assam Talks

Front page of the Indian Express, forty years ago.

The leaders of the agitation on the foreigners problem in Assam have firmly reiterated their earlier decision that talks with the Government of India should be held on or before October 10 in Delhi. They have rejected the Centre’s suggestion to change the date to October I5. This decision was taken at a Joint meeting of the An Assam Students Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad, a spokesman said at the end of the discussion. The spokesman said that their future course of action would be decided at a later date, if the government did not concede the demand to resume the talks by October 10. H C Sarin, principal adviser to the Governor of Assam said that the government sought the postponement as opposition leaders in Parliament had to be consulted before the resumption of the talks.

J&K Speaker

The election of a new Speaker for the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is understood to have been included in the list of business for the session on October 8. This indicates that the ruling National Conference, commanding a near two-thirds majority in the assembly, has resolved to elect the Speaker despite the observations made by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Y V Chandrachud. Parmanand is the ruling party’s candidate for speakership.His name was proposed by Chief Minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah and seconded by NC General Secretary Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Shah, who is also a member of the assembly.

Iran-Iraq Bombing

Iraqi warplanes bombarded industrial centres and airport bases in western Iran, destroying storage depots, a ground satellite and TV station, the Iraqi news agency reported. The agency said that Iranian planes early attacked “civilian and economic targets” in Kirkuk and in Sulaymaniyah province, northern Iraq. Two civilians were killed and several houses destroyed in the province, it said.

