Forty Years Ago, October 7, 1980: Iran Port city falls

Front page of the Indian Express, forty years ago.

The Iranian port city of Khorramshahr fell to attacking Iraqi troops, marking Baghdad’s first major victory of the two-week-old war, the BBC reported. BBC correspondent Christopher Morris, reporting from the front, said that although some small arms and artillery fire continued, the port was “firmly under Iraqi control”. He said the Iraqis advanced more than a mile overnight with armour and drove Iranian defenders from their positions in Iran’s major port under a heavy artillery barrage. Meanwhile, Iraqi planes delivered their heaviest attack on Teheran since the start of the Gulf war, striking at the capital’s airport and vital oil refinery, and industrial targets stretching several kilometres around it.

UP rape cover-up

A 15-year-old Harijan girl was raped, made blind and one of her breasts chopped off in village Khanpur Guraila in Lakhimpur Kheri district on September 28 last. This startling revelation was made in the Vidhan Sabha today by Pradeep Kumar Yadav, leader of the Janata (S) group who said that the condition of the girl was very serious in the hospital and the police had not made any arrest so far. Yadav giving information about the incident under rule 301 said that the police first tried to hush up the case as some influential persons of the same village were involved in this heinous crime. However when the condition of the girl worsened, the police registered the complaint with great difficulty.

MSP raised

The Union government raised the support price of paddy to Rs 105 a quintal from Rs 95 last year. The decision was taken by the Economic Affairs Committee of the Cabinet.

