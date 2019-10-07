Forty years ago, October 7, 1979: Textile Strike

The longest ever textile workers strike in Delhi has entered the 102nd day. Around 24,000 workers belonging to the capital’s five mills have been on strike since June 27 on the call given by the Sangharsh Samiti comprising nine unions. During the agitation, over 700 workers have courted arrest, countless rallies have been organised, one “Delhi bandh” held, and another is scheduled for October 11. With elections around the corner, the political parties have belatedly begun to make sympathetic noises. Two governments — the Desai government fell about a month after the strike — have promised to help end the strike, but although the matter has been referred to the Delhi labour tribunal, no immediate settlement is in sight.

Soviet Withdrawal

Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev announced that the Soviet Union would withdraw up to 20,000 troops and 1,000 tanks from East Germany. At the same time, Brezhnev warned the US and West Germany that the Warsaw Pact “would not watch indifferently the efforts of NATO militarists” to station medium-range nuclear rockets in Western Europe. Brezhnev said the decision to reduce Soviet forces was aimed at speeding up the six-year negotiations on East-West force reductions in Central Europe.

Cong-CPM Alliance

Congress Working Committee member, Chandrajit Yadav, held talks with the West Bengal CPM leaders on the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Yadav came as a special emissary of the Congress President Devaraj Urs to gauge the CPM’s attitudes towards the Congress and explore the possibility of an electoral alliance. Yadav said that the CPM leaders had agreed with him that the prime need now was to fight the twin evils of authoritarianism as represented by Indira Gandhi and that of communalism of the Jana Sangh-RSS type. Yadav described today’s talks as “breaking of the ice” in the relations between the two parties.