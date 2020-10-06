Forty Years Ago, October 6, 1980: J&K speaker election

Front page of the Indian Express, forty years ago.

The Jammu and Kashmir governor, L K Jha, by a notification, prorogued the state assembly and summoned it on October 8. The governor also issued an order according to which the Speaker’s election will be held on that day. This signals the end of the crisis which had engulfed the assembly over the post of the speaker. The legislature party of the ruling National Conference is expected to meet tomorrow to finalise its candidate for the post. Present indications point to Abdul Rahim Rathar being the likely choice. Meanwhile, the state Janata Party has described the governor’s action declaring the Speaker’s post vacant as “illegal”.

Pak and the bomb

External affairs minister P V Narasimha Rao has said that the government has information about Pakistan making a nuclear bomb. India’s policy is against any bomb, he stated. We believe in peaceful use of nuclear energy and will discuss with like-minded countries if any country flouts such a policy.

Illusory ceasefire

Hope, if any, proved illusory in the West Asian war as Iran announced that its forces continue to battle with the aggressor and invading Iraqi mercenaries, despite a unilateral ceasefire announced by Iraq. Statements from Baghdad said that Iran had sent warplanes to attack Iraq’s capital and other cities. In retaliation, Iraq attacked Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport but there was no damage to any installation.

Manipur floods

About two lakh people have been affected as the swollen Imphal and Iril rivers away seven villages in Manipur’s central district following flash floods after four days of torrential rains.

