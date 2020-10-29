Forty Years Ago: October 29, 1980

Troops began combing parts of Imphal town for insurgents in the first such operation in the state capital.

Clashes In Digboi

The second phase of the Assam agitation on the foreigners’ issue, which commenced with a statewide bandh, was intensified with a gherao of MLAs and blockade of the movement of jute, timber, cane and bamboo. Though a strong police force had been deployed at the MLAs hostel in Gauhati, a large number of volunteers sneaked in at night. In an incident unrelated to the agitation but a sign of the rising tension in the state, two groups clashed in the oil town of Digboi in Upper Assam. The town has been placed under indefinite curfew. Ramamurthy, adviser to the Governor, said the trouble was sparked off by a rumour that some Bengali boys had been detained by All Assam Students’ Union volunteers. He said 13 Assamese boys and girls were kept confined as a reprisal in a local school by students of the All Assam Minorities Students’ Union.

Hunt For Rebels

Troops began combing parts of Imphal town for insurgents in the first such operation in the state capital. The houses of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) top leaders, including N Bisheswar, are in the localities being checked. The areas were placed under an indefinite curfew. The whole Manipur Valley was declared a disturbed area on September 8.

NAM Peace Mission

It is now certain that India will be a member of the panel, which the non-aligned nations are setting up to bring an end to the current war between Iran and Iraq. Although negotiations are on in New York, indications are that the panel will be chosen from the Palestinian Liberation Organisation, India, Cuba, Algeria. Zambia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Yugoslavia.

Insurance Policy

A new group insurance scheme for central government employees on self-financing and contributory basis is being introduced in place of the scheme started in July 1977. The Union Cabinet has approved the scheme.

