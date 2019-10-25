Forty years ago, October 25, 1979: Lok Dal alliance woes

The policy differences between the Lok Dal and the Congress that generated considerable strain between the alliance partners will remain the main issue that Congress president Devaraj Urs will discuss with Prime Minister Charan Singh. Urs, who is arriving in Delhi, is expected to meet the Lok Dal President in a day or two and seek clarifications on Singh’s views, expressed at election meetings in Andhra Pradesh, that have caused serious concern in Congress circles.

While the AICC general secretary reiterated that the Congress would not compromise on its fundamental policy of pursuing Nehru’s policies, the Lok Dal general secretary, Rajinder Puri, defended Singh’s criticism of Nehru’s policies. He said the Congress should not be under illusions on these issues.

Bahuguna’s move

Former finance minister H N Bahuguna is still undecided about his future course of action. Sources close to the CFD leader say he had held discussions with a number of Congress leaders recently. The AICC general secretary, N K Tirpude, had met him yesterday.

A day before, Congress president Devaraj Urs, had a telephonic discussion with him from Bangalore. Urs is scheduled to meet him in Delhi. While admitting that he had been invited to join the Congress, sources say that Bahuguna will have to consider “many factors” before reacting either way.

CISF strike

The Centre is nonplussed as those guarding its industrial establishments are poised for a showdown in an effort to wrest largescale concessions. The home ministry is yet to make up its mind on how to deal with the threatened strike by some sections of the CISF, scheduled to begin on November 5. According to sources, the home ministry is “willing to strike but afraid to wound.” The government is unable to grant some of the demands raised by the agitators nor is it ready to take firm action to enforce discipline.