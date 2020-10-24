Forty years ago, October 24, 1980: Boat mishap

The Indian Express, October 24, 1980, forty years ago.

About 100 persons were feared drowned in the Yenamaduru drain in West Godavari when a launch, carrying about 150 persons, capsized in the drain this morning. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister T Anjaiah, who returned here from a tour of the flood-ravaged Srikakulam district, ordered an enquiry into the tragedy by the collector of West Godavari. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1,000 to be paid to each of the bereaved families. He told newsmen on arrival that the rescue operations were in full swing. Senior revenue and police officials have immediately rushed to the spot and are directing the operations.

Police Reform

The constitution of a security commission for each state to prevent political interference in the functioning of police has been suggested by the National Police Commission, it is reliably learnt. The Police Commission has identified “transfers and suspensions” as the major political weapons employed by politicians against those who fail to toe their line of thinking and has suggested that matters dealing with the service conditions of policemen, right from the recruitment stage, should be dealt with by the security commission. The security commission should be a statutory body with a chairman and six members. The chairman should be the minister in charge of the police. Of the six members, two should be from the state legislature, one from the ruling party and the other from the opposition party. The two legislators should be appointed on the advice of the Speaker of the legislative assembly.

Kosygin Resigns

Soviet Prime Minister Alexei Kosygin, who suffered a heart attack a year ago, has resigned, it was announced in Moscow by President Leonid Brezhnev to a session of the Supreme Soviet, the country’s parliament. He said the 78-year-old Kosygin would be replaced by Nikolai Tikhonov, 75, currently first deputy prime minister.

