Forty years ago, October 24, 1979: Labour unrest

The planning commission has voiced concern over the deteriorating labour situation in the country and has said that labour unrest is largely responsible for the slump in industrial output. It has attributed the shortfall in thermal power generation and the stagnation in coal production to this factor.

The commission also fears a decline in employment generation in the current financial year. The annual plan’s target, it reckons, would be difficult to achieve in view of the drought in several parts of the country.

PD ordinance

In pursuance of the preventive detention ordinance against hoarders and blackmarketeers, the central government has issued guidelines to the states to ensure uniformity of action and effective implementation. Although some state governments have agreed to implement the ordinance, none of them has so far set up advisory boards as required under it.

The Centre has issued the necessary guidelines and told the states that the ordinance is intended to supplement the other legal provisions for securing the availability of essential commodities at proper prices to people.

Misuse of power

Alleging gross abuse of government machinery for electoral ends by the caretaker prime minister, the Janata Party sought immediate intervention of the Election Commission. A senior party leader and former information minister, L K Advani, wrote to the chief election commissioner alleging that PM Charan Singh used an air force plane for his two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh to promote the Lok Dal’s election prospects.

Singh had also taken a press party with him — an officer of the Press Information Bureau accompanied him. “This official had thus become a Lok Dal functionary,” Advani said. He quoted the Shah commission’s remarks decrying misuse of IAF aircraft on the eve of Emergency by Indira Gandhi.