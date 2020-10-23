Forty Years Ago: October 23, 1980

Iraqi invaders battling against snipers and dug-in machine-gunners consolidated their grip on the war-ravaged Iranian cities of Abadan and Khorramshahr.

Encounters In AP

After a fairly long spell, news of bloody “encounters” between the police and extremists have started emanating from Telangana districts of Andhra Pradesh. The police headquarters in Nalgonda confirmed two encounters in the district, resulting in the death of five Naxalites, in the last fortnight. The two encounters occurred within an interval of a week — the first at Matchineella Bavi 10 km from Nalgonda on October 5 and the second at Suryapet on October 13. Three persons died in the first encounter and two students in the second. An attempt was made by Express News Service to find out the facts behind these instant “face-to-face clashes” and discover the reasons behind the re-emergence of the encounter phenomena. But the effort met the same end, figuratively speaking, as the Bhargava Commission that inconclusively wound up its enquiry into police excesses in the state two years ago.

Hostage Release

A member of the parliamentary commission in Tehran, which is proposing the conditions for the release of the American hostages, said it would probably announce its terms on Sunday and if the US met them, the captives could be freed on Monday. The prediction, which was greeted with caution by diplomats here, came from Hojatoleslam Moussavi Kho’ini, one o f seven members of the special commission set up by the Majlis (parliament) three weeks ago. “Probably in the Majlis session on Sunday ,” Hojatoleslam told Reuters.

Iraq Consolidates

Iraqi invaders battling against snipers and dug-in machine-gunners consolidated their grip on the war-ravaged Iranian cities of Abadan and Khorramshahr. Iran admitted for the first time that Iraqi units had seized locations within Khorramshahr, capturing the city’s prison and a city bridge.

