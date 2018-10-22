Forty Years Ago: October 22, 1978

Nepal assured India that it will co-operate in controlling floods and do nothing to hamper or harm the growing co-operation between the two countries. Nepal assured India that it will co-operate in controlling floods and do nothing to hamper or harm the growing co-operation between the two countries.

Billa’s confession

Billa has admitted having raped Geeta Chopra but alleged that co-accused Ranga murdered both Geeta and her brother Sanjay. This version, given in a confessional statement, conflicts with Ranga’s allegation that Billa had murdered the two children. Billa is understood to have said in his statement that both he and Ranga had criminally assaulted Geeta before she was murdered on August 26 in the jungle near Dhaula Kuan. Billa gave ransom as the motive for the kidnapping. He corroborated Ranga’s version about the two children having been given a lift in their car, taken to Budha Jayanti Park and bought cold drinks and ice cream there. Ranga asserted that Billa had refused his pleas to free the children and warned him of dire consequences if he did not obey him. According to Billa’s version, he gave Sanjay a strong sedative and Ranga took him away from the car

Zia on India visa

Pakistan’s Chief Martial Law Administrator and President, General Zia-ul-Haq, speaking at a news conference in Peshawar, dismissed a reported suggestion that visa between India and Pakistan be abolished. Replying to another question Zia has said he will hand over power to the political parties cooperating with him without holding general elections provided they merge into a single party.

India-Nepal ties

Nepal has assured India that it will co-operate in controlling floods and do nothing to hamper or harm the growing co-operation between the two countries. External Affairs Minister A B Vajpayee, who returned after a two-day visit to Kathmandu, said he was convinced of this after his talks with Nepalese leaders. Vajpayee said the growing co-operation between India and Nepal had acquired “a new depth and dimension as a result of our decision to work jointly” in industrial and other fields. He pointed out that his visit to Nepal was the third in the past 18 months.

