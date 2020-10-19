Forty Years Ago: October 19, 1980

Exchange of visits by professionals alone was not enough. He referred to the Cultural Revolution and said that because of “the terrible disorder it caused” the Chinese economy is in many respects far more underdeveloped than India’s.

Assam Restive Again

It was not good on the part of the All Assam Students Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad to resume their agitation as the talks had not completely broken down completely on the foreign nationals’ issue in Assam, Union Home Minister Giani Zail Singh said. Speaking to newsman at Madras, the Home Minister said the government was ready to continue the talks with the agitators for which the date would be announced soon. Drawing attention to the cut-off point, Zail Singh refuted the contention that the government had gone back further from its original stand. He, however, said that the government was firm on the 1971 cut-off date.

Sino-Indian Ties

A senior Chinese leader says Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has “taken a resolute step to improve relations and the Chinese leadership welcomes this”. Tan Zhen Lin, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People’s Congress recalled the friendly relations between India and China during the days of Jawaharlal Nehru and rued that the relations had become sour for some time. In an interview with the UNI, Tan called for more frequent contacts between Indians and Chinese in various fields. Exchange of visits by professionals alone was not enough. He referred to the Cultural Revolution and said that because of “the terrible disorder it caused” the Chinese economy is in many respects far more underdeveloped than India’s.

Iran Warms Up To US

Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Ali Rajai said that a decision on the 52 American hostages was not far off and that Iran believed that the US had already apologised for supporting the deposed Shah. When asked if the decision would be taken before the American elections, he said “the moment the Majlis takes a decision”.

