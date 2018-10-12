Forty Years Ago, October 12, 1978: Badal sacks minister

The Indian Express’ front page on October 12, 1978 The Indian Express’ front page on October 12, 1978

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has recommended the dismissal of education minister, Sukhjinder Singh, following his failure to resign within the stipulated period. A formal notification dismissing the minister would be issued soon. Earlier, Badal had asked Sukhjinder Singh to quit since a ‘‘lot of truth” had been found in the allegations against him levelled by his former political secretary, Lakhbir Singh Ghuman.

JP’s message

In a message to the nation on his 76th birthday, Jayaprakash Narayan wished his countrymen a happy Vijayadashami which “represents the victory of good over evil”. He hoped this day would serve as an inspiration to people to suppress “what is evil in them and in our society and develop what is “.

Nanaji on politics

Unless political leadership becomes constructive, purposeful and honest, no aspect of our national life can be developed, Nanaji Deshmukh said. Deshmukh, who recently quit as general secretary of the Janata Party, pointed out that leadership in India meant only political leadership, not even educational or social leadership, and it should be remembered that in a democracy, laws could not change society.

Vajpayee on China

Chinese foreign minister, Huang Hua, told External Affairs Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New York that India should make specific proposals to resolve the Sino-Indian border issue. Vajpayee said his forthcoming visit to Peking offers an opportunity for exploration of Indian and Chinese views on South Asia, South-East Asia and the Far East.

Nehru honoured

The UN honoured Jawaharlal Nehru and six others cited by the UN special committee against apartheid for their fight against racial discrimination. The award for Nehru was received by Nayantara Sehgal.

