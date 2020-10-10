Forty Years Ago, October 10, 1980: Missiles In Gulf War

Apparently from its own territory, Iraq launched a powerful 60-km range missile deep into the strategic town of Denzul and its neighbouring Andimesh in south-western Iran killing 110 civilians and wounding 300. Iranian sources confirmed the attack, the first time that the joint staff of the Iranian armed forces had talked of rockets being deployed in the 16-day war. It also confirmed the casualties and said that the rockets hit the residential area of Denzul, regarded as important because of its oil pumping station and major air base. Iran retaliated by bombing civil areas in northern Iraqi cities Mosul, Kirkuk and Erbil.

Lotus For BJP

The Election Commission recognised the party led by Chandra Shekhar as the Janata Party and allotted it the symbol of the haldhar within wheels, which was earlier frozen. The EC also granted recognition to the BJP as a national party on a regular basis with the lotus as its symbol.

India Isolated

India was isolated on questions of Afghanistan and Kampuchea in the recently concluded meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference at Lusaka, according to Atal Bihari Vajpayee who participated in the meeting. He said not one of the 39 countries who participated in the meeting supported the Indian stand. Other nations taunted India that by underwriting the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan it was deviating from its policy of non-alignment. India was also under attack for supporting the pro-Vietnamese regime in Kampuchea.

Nobel For Milosz

The Lithunian born Polish-poet Czeslaw Milosz was given the Nobel prize for literature. The Swedish Academy awarded the 8,80,000 crown prize to Milosz “who with uncompromising clear sightedness exposes the (human) condition in a world of severe conflicts”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd