Forty Years Ago, October 10, 1979: SC Stays Executions

The Supreme Court stayed all executions in the country on an application by a convict under sentence of death who has challenged the constitutionality of capital punishment. The SC order was ex-parte, but the acting chief justice, P N Bhagwati, and Justice V D Tulzapurkar, ordered that copies of the apex court’s order be communicated to all states and Union Territories. The court listed the matter to come up for further directions on October 10. It also allowed the petitioner, Mal Singh, to amend his application to implead all state governments and Union territories as parties so that appropriate orders can be passed.

China for bourgeoise

Advertising

In its zealous efforts to catch up with the modern world in economic development, China is turning to its former capitalists inside the country and to the masters of commerce outside — the overseas Chinese. The most famous of the businessmen who stayed in China when the communists took over 30 years ago was Rong Yiren, head of a giant textile works. Today, Rong is back in the Peking limelight as chairman of a huge new state-sponsored corporation designed to entice foreign investors into joint ventures in China.

Facing Famine

‘‘Boll lukhri phula kaans, barsa ka ghar hoi gaya naas”, is a saying in the local dialect in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. It means that the howling of jackals and the blooming of kaans — a variety of grass — are indications that the rains have come to an end. The kaans is in full bloom here even as the farmers are trying desperately to sow their rabi crops. Surrounded by the waters of the Jamuna and Ken rivers on three sides, this Bundelkhand district is in the grip of a drought raging in the region. The kharif crop has been declared destroyed. Ten per cent of it that still stands will not bear fruit. For the rabi crop, farmers are keeping their fingers crossed while their women have undergone all penances to please the rain god, but without luck.