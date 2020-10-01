Forty Years Ago, October 1, 1980: Indira and CPM

The Indian Express front page.

Notwithstanding, the Prime Minister’s blast at the CPM during her brief visit to Calcutta, Mrs Gandhi’s address to Congress I workers was underscored by a desire for cooperation with the Marxists. She wondered why should the CPM be against her all the time. It seems that the Marxists too are keen to mend relations with Mrs Gandhi while maintaining a public posture of disliking her policies. Chief Minister Jyoti Basu has gone on record saying that West Bengal may ban the RSS. Also significant is the revelation that Morarji Desai, as a member of her cabinet, had suggested that the CPM be banned while Indira Gandhi wanted to take on the Marxists politically. What is also notable is Jyoti Basu personally went to the airport to receive Indira Gandhi.

Iran Sets Terms

The speaker of Iranian parliament said his country would not accept a ceasefire with Iraq in their week-old border conflict, until Baghdad withdrew all its forces from Iran. Meanwhile, Iraq’s president Saddam Hussein has said his country is ready for talks with Iran.

New Andhra CM

The Congress I High Command favours the election of a new leader of Andhra Pradesh in about a week. During the discussions, the consensus was for one of the ministers of state — T Anjiah (labour) or P Venkatasubbiah (home affairs) — as the new CM.

Hooch Tragedy

In Delhi’s second liquor tragedy in a week, two residents of Mongolpuri died after consuming hooch. A third resident became violently ill but recovered. Kiran Bedi, DCP West, said that the post-mortem had not been able to establish the cause of the deaths, and hinted that it could also be a case of food poisoning.

The Indian Express was not published on October 1, 1980. These news clips are from the edition dated September 30, 1980

