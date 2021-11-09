Forty Years Ago, November 9, 1981: Delhi Paris London

The visit of External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao to London in response to Lord Carrington’s long-standing invitation is likely to have a direct bearing on Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s four-day stay in Paris. India’s politico-economic role in the Third World and non-aligned countries is recognised as vital both by France and Britain against the background of the situation in West Asia, South Asia and Southwest Asian countries, with particular reference to the developments in Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Since Mitterrand was elected President, France and India have established close relationships. This is, perhaps, because the French President’s views on many matters are similar to those held by Mrs Gandhi. But there is hardly any issue of significance on which London and New Delhi agree despite the fact that the two countries have traditional friendship.

Centre on Kerala

The Union Minister of State for Home, Yogendra Makwana, said that the Kerala government has decided to activate the police machinery for maintaining law and order in the state. Talking to reporters at the Raj Bhavan, he said he had given several instructions to the police with regard to law and order. He also assured police officers protection in the legitimate exercise of their duty. Whenever necessary, the National Security Act would be used and instructions have been given to officers to constitute a review board for the purpose, he said.

Trouble in Assam

While the Assam agitation leaders’ response to the Centre’s invitation for the 15th round of talks from November 19 is not known, the two sides are inevitably heading for a major confrontation. The agitators are firm on their decision to have a mass rally on November 18. The government is equally firm in not granting permission in an area which continues to be under prohibitory orders.