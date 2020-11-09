Forty Years Ago, November 9, 1980: Assam leaders Rigid

This is the front page of the Indian Express, from forty years ago.

The leaders of the Assam agitation over the foreign nationals’ problem rejected the Centre’s invitation for resumption of talks. Instead, leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad demanded that the talks be held in Assam and on the basis of the 1951 NRC of residents. Nibaran Bora, the president of the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad, said that three demands — detection of foreign nationals, deletion from electoral rolls and deportation from the state — are non-negotiable. The parties also maintained that all forms of agitation will continue even as negotiations with the Centre are on.

New Members

Narendra Singh, former secretary of Lok Dal and one-time confidante of Chaudhury Charan Singh, is joining the Congress I with some other colleagues. He is likely to be inducted into the ruling party on November 14. Narendra Singh met Indira Gandhi for half an hour. He was joined by Jagbir Singh, former Union Minister and Aas Karan Sankhwar, former MP. All of them had left the Lok Dal, a few months ago.

Fissures In Iran

The former Iranian foreign minister Sadegh Ghotbzadeh was arrested after he criticised the state broadcasting authority in a recent TV debate. Ghotbzadeh had left the ministry after the formation of a new government under Prime Minister Ali Mohammad Rajai. Iranian newspapers reported that the authorities also intend to arrest the former deputy director of the broadcasting authority, Mohammad Moballeghi Islami, who appeared on the debate with Ghotbzadeh. Iranian President Abolhasan Bani Sadr strongly condemned the arrests and said that he will not be speaking on TV, reportedly controlled by the fundamentalists. He alleged that Iran was headed towards a complete censoring of the President and said that a nation could not curb freedom of speech, even during war time.

