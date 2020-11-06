Forty Years Ago, November 6, 1980: Reagan Wins

Express front page, November 06, 1980. (Express Archive)

The people of America rejected President Jimmy Carter’s bid for a second term and elected Ronald Reagan as their next president. The former California governor and Hollywood actor won by a landslide. He had 51 per cent votes, while Carter managed 41 per cent. George Bush, Reagan’s running mate and former CIA head, will be vice-president. With Carter’s defeat, his running mate Walter Mondale was swept out of office. It turned out that independent candidate John Andersen, who got 7 per cent of the votes, did not make much of a difference in the election results. It seemed that Carter paid the price for double-digit inflation, high unemployment and weak and vacillating leadership at home and abroad.

Indira’s Message

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked people to remain united and alert in view of the recent postures of Pakistan. She also asked the army to remain vigilant. On a visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the PM pointed out that Pakistan was trying to exploit the Afghanistan situation and the Iran-Iraq conflict which might create instability in the region. She said that incidents like those in Aligarh and Moradabad were very bad, and criticised “organisations like the Jamaat-e-Islami, Hindu Mahasabha and the RSS”.

Crude Oil For 1981

Venezuela has agreed, in principle, to supply oil to India. India has also been in touch with a number of countries including Algeria, Kuwait, the UAE and Nigeria for getting crude supplies for 1981.

Maruti takeover

The government has no proposal to take over Maruti technical services and Maruti Heavy Vehicles Private Limited. This decision opens up the possibility of the nationalised Maruti Limited paying a 2 per cent fee to the two non-nationalised companies currently owned by Indira Gandhi’s family. Details of the assets held by these private companies are not known.

