Forty Years Ago, November 4, 1980: ONGC staff strike

Oil India’s efforts at flushing out crude from the Gauhati-Barauni pipeline appeared to be running into rough weather as the Oil and Natural Gas Commission field employees launched their non-cooperation move. The day also was marked by a 12-hour total bandh in the state. ONGC employees in the Lukwa and Geleki oil fields stopped work at the drilling installation. The ONGC employees’ non-cooperation was in accordance with their decision to resist forcible flow of crude against the wishes of the people of Assam. The All-Assam Students’ Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad, the sponsors of the agitation on the foreign nationals’ issue, welcomed the decision of the oil outfit employees.

Iran hostage crisis

Iranian militants turned over responsibility of their American captives to the government after their meeting with the Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomenei. However, without any knowledge of the whereabouts of the hostage, it was not clear what any “physical transfer” of the hostage would involve.

Janata spurns Narain

The national executive of the Janata Party has shut its door on the merger offer of Raj Narain’s Janata (S). The party general secretary Surendra Mohan said that the Janata Party would like to retain its independent identity. In another resolution, the party said that the Congress (I) government had hurt India’s international standing even as the country’s security was threatened.

Statue for Gandhi

A working group is understood to have recommended that a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a meditative pose be installed at the India Gate complex. The group headed by Director General Works of the PWD is said to be of the view that this will be one of the biggest statues in the country.

