Forty Years Ago, November 30, 1980: Assam Protest

The ruling Congress in Kerala has made it known its dissatisfaction to the CPM over the communist party’s concept of the Left Democratic Front, its approach to its front partners and its handling of the law and order situation in the state.

A nine-hour fast by leaders of the Assam movement ended on November 29 with strong speeches by their leaders condemning the government for letting loose a reign of terror against students. Earlier over 1,000 Cotton College Students, many of them women, held protests, demanding that the principal extend protection to boarders. The students also demanded the withdrawal of cases against their 10 counterparts, who are in jail and 66 others who have been released on bonds. They said that CRP jawans had taken away money, wrist watches and other belongings for which they should be paid compensation. They denied keeping lethal arms in hostel. Meanwhile, officials of Oil India resumed work after 28 days of strike. Life in Gauhati remained crippled, with the CRP patrolling streets and panic-stricken people trying to avoid them. Many important markets also remained closed. The All-Assam Minority Students Union has expressed concern over the protests.

Congress vs CPM

The ruling Congress in Kerala has made it known its dissatisfaction to the CPM over the communist party’s concept of the Left Democratic Front, its approach to its front partners and its handling of the law and order situation in the state. It has warned the CPM that if it wants to try the Bengal formula or even the politics of 1967 in Kerala, it should be ready to face the consequences. The CPM is alleged to have attacked the offices of the Congress in Kerala. PCC president A K Anthony, who briefed newsmen, said that the CPM is yet to fully understand the basics of the concept of a left democratic front.

Indira And Stars

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has said that she has no faith in astrologers. The PM said that an impression has been created in the Indian and foreign press that she consulted astrologers before taking momentous decisions. “I have never been to astrologers, though people come to me. The only stars I believe in are those of India’s bright past, bright present and bright future,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd