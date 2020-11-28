Forty Years Ago, November 28, 1980: Assam Talks

The law and order situation worsened in Assam with several incidents of arson, assaults and intimidation reported from different parts of Greater Gauhati since the death of three members of a family on the outskirts of the curfew-bound Tinsukla industrial town last night.

The All-Assam Students Union and the All-Assam Gana Sangram Parishad announced their decision to participate in the proposed tripartite conference on November 29 in New Delhi “provided the government accepted” the 1951 National Register of Citizens and the 1952 electoral rolls as the basis for detection of foreigners. Home Minister Zail Singh invited representatives of AASU and AAGSP for a tripartite conference on November 29 in New Delhi. The invitation was handed over to the leaders of the AASU and AAGSP through a special messenger by the Assam Government, an AAGSP spokesman said. After a join t meeting, the AASU general secretary, Bhrigu Kumar Phukan told newsmen that they had discussed in detail the Home Minister’s invitation. The decision was that there was no objection to taking part in the proposed conference if the government declared the acceptance of the 1951 NRC and 1952 electoral rolls.

Guahati Violence

The law and order situation worsened in Assam with several incidents of arson, assaults and intimidation reported from different parts of Greater Gauhati since the death of three members of a family on the outskirts of the curfew-bound Tinsukla industrial town last night. With this, the toll in the past two days rose to eight. Two persons were killed in group clashes in Gauhati and three in police firing at Tinsukia in Upper Assam on November 24.

Pak And A-bomb

It has been revealed that Pakistan started its quest for the nuclear bomb in January 1972. A former Z A Bhutto aide said last June in a television programme over the BBC, which was earlier this month repeated by the PBS network of the US. The whole thing started in January 1972 when Bhutto told a group of scientists: “Look, we are going to have a bomb. Can you give it to me?”

There was no edition on November 28, 1980. These reports are from November 27

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd