Forty Years Ago, November 27, 1980: V P Singh’s Stand

Piqued by the criticism of his government by Congress-I MPs from Uttar Pradesh, the state chief minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh is likely to step down when he meets the prime minister. Singh is likely to accompany Indira Gandhi to Rae Bareli and Allahabad during her two-day UP visit beginning November 29. Referring to the criticism by his party colleagues, he said “they are elected representatives and their views must be given due importance”. He said if somebody, even the CM, is an obstacle to the progress and development of UP, he should be removed. Singh said he did not want to answer the allegations made against him. However, he defended the charges of casteism.

Judges’ Transfer

The government is deliberately delaying its decision on a proposal to transfer judges from one high court to another because it wants a national debate on the issue. This was stated in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister P Shiv Shankar while replying to a debate on the High Court and Supreme Court (Conditions of Service) Bill, which the House later passed. He rejected the charge that the government was delaying appointments till “suitably committed” judges are found nor had it disagreed with the recommendations made by high court judges.

Farmers Protest

Farmers of Bhandra district, the “rice bowl” of Maharashtra are on the warpath, close on the heels of protests by cotton growers in Vidarbha. At a meeting organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, the farmers decided to boycott government procurement centres on December 7- 8.

‘Gandhi’ Filming

The opening shot of the film on Mahatma Gandhi by Richard Attenborough was taken at an especially organised set in Gurgaon. Ben Kingsley, who plays Gandhi in the film, featured in the shot.

