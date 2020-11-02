Forty Years Ago, November 2, 1980: Assam Violence

A top priority defence project to indigenously develop infra-red (IR) detectors for missiles was victim to a conspiracy and deliberately thwarted.

The Assam government called troops to assist civil as the agitation on the foreigners issue led to firing, in which a state employee was killed and mob violence had the upper hand. The police fired three rounds, including two in the air to disperse a mob which broke open the gate of the MLAs’ hostel complex in Dispur. Dilip Chakravarty, a government servant was hit died later. The state government, soon after, ordered a magesterial inquiry. The secretariat employees have decided to launch a non-cooperation movement to press their seven demands, including withdrawal of security forces from the secretariat area and judicial inquiry into the killing.

DRDO Project

A top priority defence project to indigenously develop infra-red (IR) detectors for missiles was victim to a conspiracy and deliberately thwarted. Two Indian scientists working in the US — Ramesh Chandra Tyagi and A L Jain — had been specially invited to work on this project.The technology for developing the detectors, which reportedly only the big powers have, could have been developed in India if the scientists had been allowed to work freely, according to sources. The project, called PX SPL-47, was taken up by the Solid-state Physics Lab (SPL) of the DRDO. The story of Jain and Tyagi is related in the in the confidential management information report, prepared by G K, Agarwal, principal scientific officer. In essence, false certificates were issue to IR detection processes that did not work, forcing Jain to resign.

Peace Efforts

Foreign Secretary R D Sathe met Iranian officials in Tehran as part of India’s efforts to bring about a ceasefire in the Gulf War. Meanwhile, in Belgrade, a meeting of six non-aligned foreign ministers and Palestinian official has been officially postponed as some of the envoys had been delayed. The meeting is to be attended by the ministers of India, Pakistan, Cuba, Zambia and Faruk Khaddoumi of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

