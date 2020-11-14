Forty Years Ago, November 14, 1980: Govt vs judiciary

The Indian Express, November 14, 1980, forty years ago.

The government is likely to seek an amendment to the Constitution to do away with consultations with the Chief Justice of India on the appointment of high court judges. The amendment may also empower the government to change the conditions of service of judges. Under Article 217 of the Constitution, “consultation with the Chief Justice” is necessary before the government appoints a HC judge or changes his conditions of service. There are nearly 65 vacancies of judges to various high courts. The matter has come to a head following a deadlock between the government and the CJI over the transfer of judges. Backed by Indira Gandhi, Shiv Shanker, Law Minister, has demanded of CJI Y V Chandrachud that the government should have the right to transfer a judge from one HC to another.

Pak army exercise

Army exercises currently being held in Pakistan are the biggest since General Ziaul Haq assumed power in 1978. Pakistan army’s two corps are participating in these exercises, one in the Lahore sector and the other in the Sialkot sector. The 1978 exercises were of battalion level, and those in 1979 were also not on such a large scale. This is the season for army exercises in Pakistan but informed sources attach importance to them only because of their extensive nature but also in view of the supply of the latest jet fighters and ground-to-air missiles by China. These developments come in the wake of Zia refusing to quit and indefinitely postponing restoration of democratic rule.

Farmer agitation

A goods train rammed into another goods train between Nasik and Odha as the communication network at several places in Nasik district remained crippled because of the farmers’ agitation. There is tension in villages along key highways as the four-day-old agitation began to spread to neighbouring areas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd