Forty Years Ago, November 13, 1980: NIC on Assam

The Indian Express, November 13, 1980, forty years ago.

The consensus at the meeting of the National Integration Council (NIC) was that the Assam talks should be resumed at the earliest and that the venue should not be made an issue. The meeting, inaugurated by the Prime Minister, continued till late in the evening with many speakers expressing diametrically opposite views on important issues like presidential form of government, re-writing of history and, of course, communalism and communal organisations. However, the trend of the speeches was set by the Prime Minister who made an ardent appeal for the involvement of everyone in the task of bringing about national integration which, she said, was not a mere phrase but “an awareness of the burden and task that history has placed on our shoulders”. The NIC decided to set up a standing committee to keep a “constant watch” on the activities of communal and other divisive forces posing a threat to the country’s unity.

Kerala CM Gherao

Kerala Chief Minister E K Nayanar was gheraoed in his room in Kerala Hourse in New Delhi by workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. ABVP workers, who were over 30 in number, locked Nayanar and his cabinet colleague, P C Chacko in his room to press their demand for release of an ABVP office-bearer in Kerala, reportedly under arrest. The Kerala CM said the ABVP workers had a written assurance from him that their worker in Kerala would be released immediately.

Voyager To Saturn

Voyager 1, extending man’s eyes over nearly two billion kilometres of space, officially entered the exotic realm of Saturn as it pierced the boundary of the golden giant’s magnetic field. The ship has already delighted scientists with new mysteries about the planet’s rings and 15 known moons. Voyager is battered but healthy after travelling for 38 months and over 1.24 billion miles.

