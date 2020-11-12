Forty Years Ago, November 12, 1980: Price rise

This is the front page of the Indian Express, from forty years ago.

Sugar, rice and other coarse grains sold through the public distribution system will cost the consumer 5 to 23 per cent more. The price of white printing paper has been raised by 27 per cent. The raise in sale price of these essential commodities was approved by the Cabinet committee on economic affairs. Consumers all over the country will have to pay 65 paise per kilo more for levy sugar from December 1. Sugar will now cost Rs 3.50 per kg against the existing Rs 2.85 — an increase of nearly 23 per cent. A 10 paise per kilogram rise in the prices of various varieties of rice and coarse grains will be effective from January 1. The increase in the prices of the kharif cereals varies between 5-10 per cent.

Shortages in NE

The fuel crisis in the northeastern region because of the Assam agitation compelled Mizoram and Manipur to send an SOS to Guahati to rush their quota of petroleum products as movement of essential commodities in the region had come to a virtual halt. Tripura rationed diesel yesterday. The state administration remained paralysed for the 11th day because of the employees’ absence from duty. About 2,000 railway wagons and many trucks were held up in the state, aggravating the supply position. The Assam Governor’s adviser, K Ramamurthy, told journalists that about 2,000 railway wagons loaded with plywood, timber, food grains and other essential items were held up on North-East Frontier Railway in the Assam sector following the blockade and immobilisation of transport services.

No talks

There is little possibility of the Home Minister Zail Singh accepting the invitation of the AASU and the Gana Sangram Parishad to visit Gauhati for resumption of talks on the foreign nationals issue on November 14. According to sources, a formal reply to their communication is likely to be sent by the Home Minister tomorrow.

