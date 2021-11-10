Forty Years Ago, November 10, 1981: Defiance in Assam

Troops marched through the main streets of Gauhati and a battalion of the CRPF dug in at the Judges Field, the venue of the proposed mass rally of the AASU and AAGSP and the Assam agitators prepared for a major battle. The Army has been told to remain in a state of speedy reinforcements. The agitators are firm on defying the prohibitory orders despite the heavy police, CRPF and BSF bandobust. The government is not likely to make a last-minute change in its position to permit the rally. In all likelihood, the steering committee of the agitators will give a call for defiance of the prohibitory orders.

Opposition appeal

Leaders of several Opposition parties and groups in Parliament joined the government to appeal to the Assam agitation leaders to continue discussion with the government in a constructive spirit so as to arrive at a solution satisfactory to all sections of the people. The meeting of the Opposition was boycotted by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Party and the Lok Dal. It was attended by the members of the left parties, DMK, AIADMK and the Muslim League.

Power sector revamp

State governments have agreed to communicate within three months their views on the recommendations of the Rajadhyaksha committee on restructuring the power industry. The Centre succeeded in extracting this assurance from the representatives of the states at the four-day power ministers’ conference that ended in Delhi on November 8. Several power ministers expressed misgivings on the report which suggests extension of the Centre’s role in the generation and distribution of power.

Will Durant dead

Will Durant, who devoted more than half a century to writing the 11-volume story of civilisation, is no more.