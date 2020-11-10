Forty Years Ago, November 10, 1980: AASU invites HM

This is the front page of the Indian Express, from forty years ago.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has invited Union Home Minister Zail Singh to resume talks in Assam on November 14 on the foreigners issue. The Centre is understood to be considering the suggestion of the agitation leaders to hold the projected talks at Gauhati, reports PTI. In a reply Zail Singh’s letter of November 7 to the agitation leaders inviting them to New Delhi for talks, AASU president Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, and the general secretary, Bhrigu Kumar Phukau, said under the present circumstances it would be inconvenient for them to leave Assam. They would therefore request the Union Home Minister to accept their invitation. The two leaders said that they had informed Singh at the last meeting in New Delhi that the future talks on the issue would have to be held in Assam.

“Our invitation to you stands”, they said. The AASU letter said, “Very recently you visited some states of the north-eastern region and it is very surprising that the occasion was not utilised to resume discussions with us”.

Agra Clashes

Several people were arrested by the police following a clash between two groups at a crossing near the Agra city railway station. The police quickly brought the situation under control and vigorous patrolling of the area was undertaken.

Mugabe vs Nkomo

An as yet unknown number of people were killed in a bloody clash between supporters of Prime Minister Robert Mugabe, and those Home Affairs Minister Joshua Nkomo at Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second city, police said. Supporters of the two parties in the coalition government — Mugabe’s Zimbabwe African National Union’ (ZANU) and Mr Nkomo’s Patriotic Front (PF) clashed violently at a ZANU rally in the southern city, a police spokesman said. A number of people had been killed, said the spokesman, who was unable to give a figure.

