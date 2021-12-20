December 20, 1980, Forty Years Ago: No-war Pact

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared that India was prepared to have a no-war pact with Pakistan provided its intentions were clear and the pact was purely bilateral. She said India had always extended the hand of friendship towards Pakistan but now that it was buying armaments from the US, there was a post-script to the deal for a no-war pact with India. “Here we get our suspicions.” Mrs Gandhi also said that Pakistan President Ziaul Haq’s statement that Kashmir should be part of the talks also casts doubt on Pakistan’s intentions. She said Kashmir was an integral part of India and there could be no discussion about it.

LDF Woos Janata

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has now taken the initiative to form a ministry by wooing the Janata Party as the ministry-making efforts of the Congress-I-led front reached a stalemate. The LDF commands a strength of 67 in the Assembly, excluding the Speaker. This could be converted into a majority if the five-member Janata joins it in the 141-strong Assembly. The LDF leaders, led by Baby John, former RSP minister, met Janata leader K Chandrasekharan, and conveyed to him the willingness to include them to the Front. The Front leaders have offered even the chief ministership to a Janata nominee, it is learnt. The Janata Party was also offered most of the seats it contested and failed narrowly, besides the seats it held now, in case the Assembly is dissolved.

Walesa’s Appeal

Solidarity union leader Lech Walesa has appealed, through Poland’s Roman Catholic church leaders, for mass strikes and passive resistance to last week’s military takeover, according to pamphlets circulating in Warsaw. Travellers reaching Vienna by train with a copy of the pamphlet said it was being distributed in the capital. It also said that Walesa, who is being detained by security forces, was being held in a villa near Warsaw.