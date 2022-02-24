February 24, 1982, Forty Years Ago: No Consensus

The 44-nation South-South consultations in Delhi ended without reaching a consensus on a precise strategy on global negotiations. With no consensus on vital North-South issues as well as South-South cooperation, the final document containing the views of the participants was held over for release because the summary presented to the plenary had undergone some changes. At the end of the three-day consultations, differences persisted on a common approach on the three controversial facets of the US position. The participants also failed to reach an agreement on India’s proposal for setting up a multilateral financing facility.

Talks Shelved

India has decided to defer indefinitely the visit of Foreign Secretary R D Sathe to Islamabad for talks on a no-war pact following references to Kashmir made by Pakistan at the Human Rights Commission in Geneva. According to a Pakistan embassy spokesman, the Indian decision was conveyed to Pakistan ambassador Abdul Sattar by Sathe. Sathe was to have gone to Islamabad on March 1 to continue discussions on a no-war pact as decided by the foreign ministers of the two countries during their talks in New Delhi earlier this month. The embassy spokesman said that Sattar had expressed regret over India’s decision and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to “continue efforts in favour of normal, peaceful, friendly and cooperative relations with India”.

Railway Fares

Parliament decried the reported statement of the chairman of the Railway Board, M S Gujral, at a press conference that suburban railway fares were likely to be raised shortly. They claimed that Gujral’s statement contradicted Railway Minister P C Sethi’s statement to Parliament on the budget. In the Rajya Sabha, A C Kulkarni (Cong-S) and S Bagaitkar (Lok Dal) wanted breach of privilege motions admitted against Gujral.