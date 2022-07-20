scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Forty years ago: New UP Government

All the 10 cabinet ministers who took oath of office and secrecy along with Singh 25 months ago have remained in the new ministry.

By: Editorial |
July 20, 2022 4:00:19 am

Six out of 16 cabinet ministers and 14 out of 25 ministers of state of the outgoing 48-member ministry were axed when the two-tier 26-member ministry of Sripat Mishra assumed office in Lucknow. The new UP ministry was installed in office after the caretaker ministry led by Vishwanath Pratap Singh had remained in office for 20 days. V P Sing resigned on June 28 in the wake of the carnage in Kanpur and Mainpuri districts. All the 10 cabinet ministers who took oath of office and secrecy along with Singh 25 months ago have remained in the new ministry.

Minutes Fabricated

At least two MPs who were members of the Committee on Public Undertakings have stated in writing that the minutes of meetings of the Committee dealing with the Kuo Oil deal have been fabricated to shield certain individuals. In separate letters to the Speaker, Lok Sabha, and the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, R R Morarka, member, Rajya Sabha, and Harikesh Bahadur, member, Lok Sabha, have stated that they attended the relevant meetings and that by their personal knowledge they know that the minutes, “do not at all reflect what transpired at those meetings”, that they have been “deliberately drafted in such a way as to shield some transactions and certain individuals”.

Firing In Beirut

Israeli forces and Palestinian guerrillas traded artillery and tank fire on Beirut’s southern outskirts and Israeli jets staged repeated flights over the Palestinian Liberation Organisation’s beseiged redoubt in the Lebanese capital. The police said the pre-dawn and mid-morning duels “strained but did not collapse” a cease-fire arranged by the US eight days ago. The US chief mediator, Philip Habib, held a conference with Lebanese intermediaries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacyPremium
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacy
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?
Explained

What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Opinion

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?
Explained

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement