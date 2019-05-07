Forty Years Ago, May 7, 1979: Down With Cults

The Karnataka chief minister, Devaraj Urs, advised partymen to give up their old way of running after personalities and understand the socialist ideology, policies and programmes for which the Congress (I) stood. He said this was the only way the organisation could be strengthened. Personalities were no doubt important, Urs commented, but the party’s policies were more important than the personalities “howsoever high he or she may be”.

RSS Ban

Karnataka has decided to ban the RSS parades in public places, chief minister Devaraj Urs announced. Speaking to newsmen in Ahmedabad, he said a bill was being worked out to this effect, and that the RSS was the greatest danger to the country. Asked whether he would seek the cooperation of others like Raj Narain in his fight, Urs said “let Raj Narain fight against it and seek the cooperation of the Prime Minister first.”

Non-aligned Meet

At the Colombo meeting of the coordinating bureau of non-aligned countries to be held in early June, India and Yugoslavia will attempt to postpone divisive issues. They will focus on a concerted effort to set up a new international economic order, greater cooperation among non-aligned nations to promote collective self-reliance and a joint struggle for the eradication of the last vestiges of imperialism, colonlalism and racism. This emerged at the first round of official talks between the visiting Yugoslav foreign minister, Josip Vrhovec, and the minister for external affairs, A B Vajpayee.

Bombing Palestine

Israeli warplanes raided a Palestinian refugee camp in northern Lebanon killing four civilians and wounding more than 23. A communique from PLO said that four Israeli planes mounted a 15-minute air strike on the Nahr Ek Bared camp.